Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Special connection with 666 to favourite food, lesser known facts about the Pushpa star

Stylish star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On this special occasion, let’s celebrate the actor by learning new things about him, which you probably didn’t know before. Allu Arjun

Favourite food

The superstar is happily married to Allu Sneha Reddy and they are proud parents to two beautiful children, named Ayaan and Arha. In an Ask Me Anything session on social media, the actor’s wife had revealed that his all time favourite food is biryani. But which one? Well, according to buzz the Pushpa star loves indulging in spicy Hyderabadi biryani every now and then

Family of stars

Acting and films run in Allu Arjun’s blood. His grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a well known comedian while his father Allu Aravind is a film producer. The actor’s paternal aunt Surekha Konidela is married to superstar Chiranjeevi, which makes Ram Charan his cousin. Allu Sirish, Arjun's brother, is also an actor. But the list does not stop there! His daughter Allu Arha is also following in her father’s footsteps. She made her acting debut with Samantha’s film Shaakuntalam in 2023

Debut film

Most fans know that Allu Arjun made his acting debut in the lead role with Gangotri in 2003. However, that wasn’t his first official time on the silver screen. He worked as a child actor in his father Allu Aravind’s 1985 film Vijetha and Swathi Muthyam (1986), before playing a dancer in Chiranjeevi-starrer Daddy (2001)

Number 666

Many of the superstar’s cars, including his Range Rover Vogue and Mercedes Benz, have ‘666’ written on the number plate. Reports suggest that even his phone number has these exact digits. He had once shared a picture of his number plate and in the caption he had explained how people consider 666 as Satan. However, the actor called it the number of the beast and described it as a style statement

Favourite movie

Chiranjeevi in Indra

A lot of Allu Arjun starrers emerge as fan favourites. But which movie is on his ‘must watch list’? Well, the actor’s all time favourite film is Chiranjeevi’s 2002 action drama Indra. He has watched it over 15 times. After all, his uncle Chiranjeevi is also his guru

Annual blood drive

Allu Arjun is not only loved by audiences for his acting skills, but also because he’s a good human being. Proof of the same is his annual blood drive, which he organises on his birthday every year. The superstar even donates blood himself

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule on Independence Day. We wish him a super successful year ahead as we wait to see him shine onscreen in the most awaited film of 2024.