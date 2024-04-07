Ram Charan, Upasana visit elephant rescue camp in Samui with daughter Klin Kaara. See pics

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are vacationing in Ko Samui, Thailand. The couple is accompanied by their daughter, Klin Kaara, and their pet, Rhyme. They shared a glimpse of their vacation with fans on Rhyme’s Instagram account. (Also Read: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela spend Easter on a vacation with friends) Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara in Ko Samui

‘Chilled vibe in Samui’

Ram and Upasana posted four pictures from Rhyme’s account. One sees the pup swimming in the ocean, one sees it posing on a table with a drink and the third sees it showing off its new haircut. One of the pictures feature Ram, Upasana and Klin at an elephant rescue camp, with the actor washing off a baby elephant.

Writing like Rhyme, they shared their experience and posted, “Thank u Nana , Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean and learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!”

Last week, they also shared a picture with their friends from Rhyme’s Instagram account, sharing a picture of how they spent their Easter Sunday. The first picture they shared from the vacation was of Ram and Rhyme on a chartered flight, writing that they’re in ‘vacation mode.’

Upcoming work

Ram will resume shooting for a new schedule of Game Changer with director Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Samuthirakani. The makers recently released the first single from the film titled Jaragandi, which received mixed responses.

The actor has also said yes to a village-based sports drama with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. Janhvi Kapoor was recently roped in to star in the project, which also stars Shiva Rajkumar. This will be her second Telugu project after Devara with director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR. Ram will also star in a second film with Sukumar after the 2018 hit film Rangasthalam.

