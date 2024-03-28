Allu Arjun does Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan; calls him his ‘special cousin’. Watch

Actor Ram Charan turned a year older on Wednesday and his cousin, actor Allu Arjun, had special wishes for him. Sharing a video containing snapshots of the actors dancing to RRR song Naatu Naatu, here’s what Allu wrote on his Instagram. (Also Read: Game Changer: 5 things we know about Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film so far) Allu Arjun shared a video featuring snapshots of him and Ram Charan dancing to Naatu Naatu with Allu Sirish and Niharika Konidela.

Dancing to Naatu Naatu

“Happy Birthday to my most special cousin. Love you always,” wrote Allu sharing a video, that Upasana called the ‘cutest’ with heart-eye emojis. The actor shared a video containing snapshots of him, Ram, Allu Sirish and Niharika Konidela, seemingly taken at a party.

He set the video to an instrumental version of Naatu Naatu. In the pictures, the four cousins can be seen dancing to Naatu Naatu from RRR. He also shared monochrome pictures of just him and Ram, seemingly having a ball at the party. He ended the video, wishing Ram a happy birthday.

Ram Charan’s birthday

Ram turned 39 on March 27 with his family and fellow celebs wishing him on the special day. The actor visited Tirupati with Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara to mark the occasion. The makers of his upcoming film, Game Changer by Shankar, also released the first single titled Jaragandi, which saw him dancing to a peppy number with Kiara Advani. Come evening, it looks like the actor rang in his birthday with his family, friends and loved ones in Hyderabad.

Upcoming work

Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s political drama, Game Changer, which will be released in November this year. The film, which will see music by Thaman S also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra and others. The film’s shooting is currently in progress and is expected to be wrapped up soon.

The actor has also given his nod to star in yet-to-be-titled films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The film with Buchi is touted to be a sports drama, starring Janhvi Kapoor also. This will be his second film with Sukumar, after the highly successful rustic drama, Rangasthalam.

