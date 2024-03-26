Game Changer: 5 things we know about Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film so far

Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is currently in production. The filmmakers announced on Tuesday that they will release the song Jaragandi from the film on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the film so far. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's looks from Shankar's Game Changer leaked; sea of fans greet the actors in Vizag. Watch) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's Game Changer

Shankar’s Telugu debut

While a lot of Shankar’s films like Gentleman, Bharateeyudu (Indian) and Jeans have been dubbed in Telugu since he debuted in 1993, Game Changer will be the director’s first film in Telugu. The director remade Mudhalvan as Nayak in Hindi with Anil Kapoor, marking this his first non-remake film in a language other than Tamil. The film is also being simultaneously shot in Tamil, apart from Telugu.

Story by Karthik Subbaraj

Pizza and Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj has often penned stories for his own directorials. Shankar’s film is the first time he has penned a story directed by someone else. Talking to the press while promoting Jigarthanda Double X in Hyderabad, he said, “As a filmmaker, I felt honoured when Shankar sir asked if I have any stories he can direct. I had this story that I knew I couldn’t direct but knew he’d be the perfect fit.”

Game Changer story

But what is the story of Game Changer? According to a press note provided by Amazon Prime Video, the film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film’s promotional material also aligns with what’s described by the platform.

Ram-Kiara’s looks

While the filmmakers have kept the film’s story and other details under wraps, Ram and Kiara’s looks were recently leaked when they shot in Vizag. Ram was seen dressed in a buttoned-up shirt, formal pants and shoes, with neatly combed hair and rimless glasses completing his look. Kiara was dressed in a simple blue and gold saree paired with a cream blouse with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Ram-Kiara’s second film together

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. While the film received a lukewarm response, the actors’ chemistry in the film was lauded, and so were their performances. Talking about working with Ram again, Kiara told News18, “It’s always lovely working with Ram. He’s a very, very fine actor and an excellent dancer. And this film will see both of us in a very different light.”

