Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's looks from Shankar's Game Changer leaked; sea of fans greet the actors in Vizag. Watch

Shooting for Shankar’s upcoming film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah and others, is currently in progress in Visakhapatnam. Fans were thrilled to see the actors, sharing pictures and videos from the shooting on X. (Also Read: Ram Charan takes over the kitchen and cooks paneer tikka for his mom. Watch) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are shooting for Game Changer in Vizag

Ram Charan, Kiara’s looks leaked

The makers of Game Changer have not released any promotional material so far that showed Ram or Kiara’s looks in the film. One of the first posters saw them dressed in suits while another saw Ram sitting on a bike, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. However, in the pictures and videos leaked by fans, the actors’ looks from the film can be seen.

Ram is seen dressed in a buttoned-up shirt, formal pants and shoes, with neatly combed hair and rimless glasses completing his look. Kiara can be seen dressed in a simple blue and gold saree paired with a cream blouse with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

One of the videos shows a set put up at RK Beach, and numerous fans thronging the actor for a picture or selfie even as his security pushes them back. Ram can be seen covering his nose due to fans kicking up sand in their bid to meet him. Fans stayed there till the actor completed the shoot, greeting him as he left for the day.

About Game Changer

While the story of Game Changer has been kept under wraps, buzz is that Ram plays a political strategist in the film based on true events. The film faced its fair share of delays due to director Shankar shooting for this film and Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh’s Indian 2 simultaneously. The film will also star Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, Nassar and others in key roles.

Upcoming work

After Game Changer, Ram will shoot for his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame and actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film, which will also see Shiva Rajkumar in a key role, is touted to be a sports drama.

