Ram Charan takes over the kitchen and cooks paneer tikka for his mom. Watch

Upasana Konidela took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her husband, actor Ram Charan, making her and his mother Surekha’s Women’s Day special. The actor took over the kitchen and prepared dinner for the ladies, much to their delight. (Also Read: Ram Charan's makeup artist says she walked out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'idly' remark: ‘Disrespectful’) Upasana shared a video of Ram Charan showing off his cooking skills

‘Let’s make every day Women’s Day’

Upasana shared a reel on her Instagram, writing, “Women’s Day Special @athammaskitchen @alwaysramcharan.” In the reel, Surekha can be seen making dosas while Ram flips them, apart from making some paneer tikka for his mom. “My son is cooking, it’s Women’s Day no, so he’s cooking for us today,” says Surekha all smiles. Upasana says, “Let’s make every day Women’s Day.” Ram can be seen pan-roasting the marinated paneer in the video.

When Ram massaged Upasana’s feet

A week ago, a video of Ram massaging Upasana’s tired feet on a flight surfaced on X, with fans calling them ‘couple goals.’ The couple was on their way to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies. In the video Upasana shared on her Instagram stories back then, she can be seen napping with her feet up while Ram looks out of the window and massages her feet. One fan thought he should get the ‘best hubby award’ for that.

Upcoming work

Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer, director Shankar’s maiden Telugu project. The film that features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, and others, is a political action thriller. The film has been in production since 2021 and is slated for release later this year. He has also given the nod to star in a film by Buchi Babu Sana, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. The film is yet to go on-floors but is touted to be a sports drama.

