Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya shake a leg to Naatu Naatu at ISPL. Watch

If you didn't get enough of Naatu Naatu from Ambanis' Jamnagar bash, there's more. On the opening day of the inaugural Indian Street Premiere League in Mumbai, Ram Charan got fellow celebrities from across India to shake a leg on his Oscar-winning track from RRR, Naatu Naatu. (Also Read: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fail at Naatu Naatu steps, try this crazy move instead at Ambani bash. Watch) Boman Irani, Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya at Indian Street Premiere League

Naatu Naatu at ISPL

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a bunch of celebrities can be seen dancing on Naatu Naatu at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. These include Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who danced on the track originally with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's 2022 historical action epic RRR. He matched steps with Tamil superstar Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Boman Irani, who was doing the hosting duties.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At the ISPL, Akshay is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer; Ram Charan owns Falcon Risers Hyderabad; and Suriya has the ownership of the Chennai team. Sachin Tendulkar owns the team called Team Master's 11.

Naatu Naatu at Ambanis bash

Bollywood's three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of Naatu Naatu with RRR star Ram Charan's help.

When it didn't go as per plan, Salman took charge and performed the towel dance move from his hit song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan copying his steps.

Soon, Aamir and Shah Rukh followed suit with their tracks Masti Ki Pathshaala (Rang De Basanti), and Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se) with all three joining in the celebration. The Khans then danced to Naacho Naacho, the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, and recreated Shah Rukh's signature open arms pose.