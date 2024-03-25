Holi 2024 Live Updates: Hindus celebrate Festival of Colours across the world

Mar 25, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Holi is the biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. People celebrate the day by visiting their friends and family, smearing each other's faces with Gulaal, eating Gujiya, drinking Thandai, preparing delectable dishes, and playing with water guns. Children play with their friends by putting water in balloons and toy guns. After Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi, people celebrate Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan. On Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

Additionally, the Braj regions, which include Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana, are associated with Lord Krishna and are the sites of a grand celebration of the festival of Holi. World famous Holi celebrations include Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan and Lathmar Holi, a customary Holi celebration in Barsana. The festival is observed over two days, namely Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi, and Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan. On Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.