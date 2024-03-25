Holi 2024 Live Updates: Hindus celebrate Festival of Colours across the world

Holi 2024 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt wishes fans Happy Holi; Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play Holi in fun video
Holi 2024 Live Updates: Holi falls on March 25, 2024. The Festival of Colours is also known as Dhulandi and Rangowali Holi. It is celebrated by old and young alike by playing with colours, eating Gujiya, drinking Thandai and more.
Happy Holi 2024 Live Updates: The auspicious festival of Holi is here. The Festival of Colours is being celebrated today, March 25. On March 24 night, Hindus celebrated Holika Dahan. Also known as Dhulandi or Rangowali Holi, the festival falls annually during the full moon or Purnima tithi on the evening of the Hindu month of the Phalguna. Traditionally celebrated in late February or early March according to the Gregorian calendar, Holi marks the arrival of Spring and the end of Winter. On this day, young and old alike play with colours and water, and the celebrations can last for the better part of the day. People visit their friends and family, smear each other's faces with Gulaal (colours), play with water balloons, use toy water guns on each other, eat Gujiya, drink Thandai, and prepare delectable Holi special meals during the day. (Also Read | Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones)...Read More
Holi holds great significance for Hindus. It is the second biggest festival for Hindus after Diwali. The day celebrates the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also marks the victory of good over evil, which is commemorated during Holika Dahan. According to Hindu mythology, Radha was extremely fair, and Lord Krishna had a dark complexion. Krishna often worried about whether Radha would accept him and complained to his mother, Yashoda, about their different skin tones. Yashoda once jokingly suggested that Krishna paint Radha's face with a different colour to hide any differences. Krishna did as his mother advised and used Gulaal to smear Radha's face. And that's how the celebration of Holi began. (Also Read | Holi 2024: Why do we celebrate Holi? Know history and significance of the festival of colours)
Holi 2024 Live Updates: Hindus celebrate Festival of Colours across the world
Akshay Kumar celebrated Holi with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff and shared a fun video of him playing with the actor. “Bura na mano, Holi hai #HappyHoli everyone,” he captioned the clip.
Holi 2024 Live Updates: Tips to hydrate your skin post Holi
The chemicals used in Holi colours dehydrate the skin. Therefore, it is necessary to use precuations while playing the Festival of Colours and follow a helpful post hydration ritual to rejuvenate your skin. According to Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Chief Dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics, "After Holi, post the application of colours, use a mild cleanser to scrub them off your skin gradually. Resist using hard soaps or scrubs to ensure you do not break into the skin and cause dry skin or rashes. After applying the cleanser, scrub it off with lukewarm water and soak your skin with a soft, clean towel."
Holi 2024 Live Updates: How do Hindus celebrate Holi?
Holi is the biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. People celebrate the day by visiting their friends and family, smearing each other's faces with Gulaal, eating Gujiya, drinking Thandai, preparing delectable dishes, and playing with water guns. Children play with their friends by putting water in balloons and toy guns. After Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi, people celebrate Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan. On Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.
Additionally, the Braj regions, which include Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana, are associated with Lord Krishna and are the sites of a grand celebration of the festival of Holi. World famous Holi celebrations include Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan and Lathmar Holi, a customary Holi celebration in Barsana. The festival is observed over two days, namely Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi, and Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan. On Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.
Holi 2024 Live Updates: Why do we celebrate Holi?
Holi is a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the heavenly love shared by Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival to honour the arrival of spring and the end of winter. According to Hindu mythology, Radha was extremely fair and Lord Krishna had a dark complexion. Because of their different skin tones, Krishna often worried about whether Radha would accept him and complained to his mother Yashoda. Yashoda once jokingly suggested that Krishna paint Radha's face a different colour to hide any differences. Krishna did as his mother advised and used Gulaal to smear Radha's face. And that's how the celebration of Holi began. Read more here.
Holi 2024 Live Updates: When is Holi and its shubh muhurat?
This year, Holi falls on Monday, March 25, and Holika Dahan falls on March 24. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:
Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024
Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024