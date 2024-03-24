Holi, the most colourful time of the year, is almost here but before stepping out, we must remember to be safe and take care of our skin as there are numerous colours available in the market and we never know who uses the correct ones. While organic colours can be eco-friendly and safe for your skin, the chemicals used to make them can cause skin damage. Holi 2024: Tips to hydrate your skin post Holi (Photo by Patrick Buck on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Chief Dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics, insisted to always hydrate your skin and said, “The chemicals used in Holi colours dehydrate the skin. The night before, apply a hydrating overnight sleeping mask or Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or fruit juice to stay hydrated. This will keep your skin healthy and hydrated.”

He advised, “For a few days after playing Holi, avoid using any harsh scrubs or exfoliants. Your skin requires time to heal and recover from the effects of the colours. Remember that prevention is always preferable to cure, so take precautions to keep your skin safe during Holi. After Holi, post the application of colours, use a mild cleanser to scrub them off your skin gradually. Resist using hard soaps or scrubs to ensure you do not break into the skin and cause dry skin or rashes. After applying the cleanser, scrub it off with lukewarm water and soak your skin with a soft, clean towel.”

Following your routine cleansing, Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra recommended, “Moisturise your skin to rehydrate your skin naturally and avoid dry skin, scrubbing, or rash conditions. Use aloe vera gel, coconut oil, or any natural moisturizer, after which you can use the Holi colouring to rehydrate and smoothen the skin. Additionally, apply a moist face mask to help you soothe and rejuvenate your skin after exposing it to the harsh colourants. Post consuming adequate water after Holi, including hydration to your body to help you flush out toxins and keep the skin hydrated.”

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder and Medical Director at ISAAC Luxe, suggested: