Holi is just around the corner and if you are looking for a welcome respite from the sweltering heat of summer, we got a recipe that serves as the perfect thirst-quencher for outdoor Holi celebrations - a sweet and spicy mango drink. Its delightful fusion of flavours embody the essence of Holi – vibrant, colourful and full of zest while its hydrating properties and invigorating flavours provide much-needed relief from the sun's rays, allowing revellers to stay refreshed and energised throughout the festivities. Celebrate Holi 2024 with burst of flavour: Sweet and spicy mango drink recipe (Photo by FreshToHome)

So, this Holi, raise a glass of Sweet and Spicy Mango Drink to toast the spirit of colours, happiness and togetherness that define this auspicious occasion with the recipe given below -

Ingredients:

Ripe mango: 200 gms

Ginger chop : 1 pinch

Tabasco sauce: 1 tsp

Water:100 ml

Sugar: 30 gms

Ice cubes: 5 nos

Lemon : 1 nos

Chat masala: 2 tbsp

Method:

In a blender blend all the ingredients to till the mango is well blended.

Pass through a strainer and strain out all the fine ginger and mango fibre.

Select a tall glass to serve this drink and apply lemon juice on the rim of the glass.

Dip the lemon juice applied rim of the glass in chat masala so that the rim is coated with chat masala.

Fill the glass with ice cubes by not allowing to touch the rim of the glass.

Now pour the strained mango juice on to the glass carefully .

Drop few droplets of tabasco sauce on top the juice and mix it with the tip of a tooth pick to form a design.

Place a bunch of mint leaf on top of the glass for garnish

Serve immediately

(Recipe: Chef Aji, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively or by diabetics, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.