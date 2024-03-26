SS Rajamouli’s son teases details of Ram Charan’s film with Sukumar: ‘My mind was blown’

Actor Ram Charan is reuniting with director Sukumar for the second time after the successful 2018 film Rangasthalam. The duo announced on Holi that it’ll be Ram’s next film after his project with Buchi Babu Sana. SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya teased details of the project on X. (Also Read: Ram Charan confirms RC17 with Pushpa director Sukumar, shares first look poster on Holi. See photo) Ram Charan and Sukumar will work together for the second time after Rangasthalam

‘I hope I won’t leak much’

Re-sharing Ram’s announcement post on X, Karthikeya revealed that the actor spoke to him about the opening sequence of his next while he was shooting for RRR. He wrote, “I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown.”

In fact, Karthikeya was so impressed, he says ever since, he has been waiting for the film to be announced so he can talk about it, writing, “Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences. I hope I won't leak much about it brother @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Ram’s second film with Sukumar

Ram has had commercial success but the film that showed him in a new light and changed the trajectory of his career is Sukumar’s 2018 film Rangasthalam. He played a hearing-impaired man called Chitti Babu in the film, someone whose life turns upside down when he witnesses his brother’s death.

The film was a derivation from everything both Ram and Sukumar had done so far. Sukumar was known for his urban drama, while this film showed that he could pull off rustic films too. The same went for Ram, who had never played a role like that in his career. The film was a massive success when it released.

Upcoming work

Ram is currently shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer in which he plays an IAS officer. The actor recently shot in Visakhapatnam for the film with Kiara Advani. He will soon shoot for a film with director Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor. Sukumar is shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

