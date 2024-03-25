 Ram Charan confirms RC17 with Pushpa director Sukumar, shares first look poster on Holi. See photo - Hindustan Times
Ram Charan confirms RC17 with Pushpa director Sukumar, shares first look poster on Holi. See photo

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 25, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Ram Charan is all set to reunite with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for his next untitled project.

Ram Charan has a busy 2024 with new projects currently in pipeline. The actor had attended the launch of hie new film RC 16 recently. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram updated his fans about his new movie. He confirmed his latest collaboration with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a new film. Read more: (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in her second Telugu film RC 16)

Ram Charan recently confirmed his RC17 with Pushpa fame Sukumar.
Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar and DSP for RC17

Ram took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “#RC17 the force reunites.” As he dropped two pictures, in the first photo he embraced Sukumar as both celebrated Holi. While in the second slide, the first look poster of the movie was shared. The trio of Ram, Sukumar and DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) had also showcased their successful collaboration in Rangasthalam. They are backed by producers Mythri Movie Makers for their next venture tentatively titled RC17. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers. RC17 is all set to have a PAN India release in the last quarter of 2025 and is going to be Ram Charan's 17th film.

Sukumar backs Ram Charan's RC16

Sukumar is also attached to Ram's RC16 directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is a joint venture of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. A few days ago the actor had shared pictures from the sets. Chiranjeevi also came during the launch of the magnum opus. The film features Janhvi Kapoor who is starring opposite the Game Changer actor for the first time. This is her second Telugu film after Jr NTR starrer Devara.

Ram is known for his roles in popular Telugu films like Magadheera, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthaalam and RRR. The latter was his last release which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. His next Game Changer is directed by Enthiran, I, 2.0 and Indian 2 fame S Shankar. Kiara Advani also plays a pivotal character in the upcoming action-drama.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan confirms RC17 with Pushpa director Sukumar, shares first look poster on Holi. See photo
Monday, March 25, 2024
