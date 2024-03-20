Rashmika Mandanna stuns in red saree from Pushpa The Rule set; fans share leaked pic of 'Srivalli's first look'

A photo of Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule has emerged on social media. Several fan accounts posted the picture as well as a video of the actor allegedly from the shooting of Pushpa 2. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2, north vs south, and more) Rashmika Mandanna can't stop smiling in leaked pic of 'Srivalli's first look' from Pushpa The Rule sets.

Rashmika as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 sets

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika wore a red and golden saree as she walked surrounded by her team. The actor opted for traditional jewellery and flowers on her head. She also smiled and nodded at the people waiting to meet the actor. Rashmika also sported sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. Police officials, as well as her security guards, were seen walking with her.

Fans excited about ‘Srivalli's first look’

Sharing the video, a fan wrote, "Wooohoooooo. Here is Srivalli's first look. Now the excitement to watch this film has increased further." Another person said, "Our beautiful Srivalli. ₹1000 crore loading." A tweet read, "She looks gorgeous." "Stunning Srivalli, can't wait for Pushpa 2."

Rashmika earlier shared pics

Earlier on Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna had shared a picture of lamps kept on a rocky wall. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Done for the dayyyyyy!!!! Today we shot at this temple called Yaganti temple. The history of this place is amazing. And the love.. the people.. the place.. and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing #pushpa2therule."

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture.

In February, Rashmika had shared a picture of director Sukumar from the sets. Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories and treated fans with a glimpse of the film's shooting. In the image, Sukumar was seen busing with the film-making process on the set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Candidly posing @aryasukku #PushpaTheRule."

About Pushpa The Rule

Recently, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new poster along with a release date announcement. The poster gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun's hand with rings and bracelets and he can be seen sitting on a chair in his Pushpa style. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “August 15th 2024!!!#Pushpa2TheRule.”

Recap of Pushpa: The Rise

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Pushpa: The Rise created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the Pushpa will get a sequel.

Rashmika's recent film

Rashmika was recently seen in the action thriller Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Animal is one of the most successful films of 2023. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

