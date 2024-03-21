SS Rajamouli and son Karthikeya experience earthquake in Japan while on the 28th floor

Director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda were in Japan for a special screening of the 2022 film RRR. While their trip has been all about meeting fans and sharing tidbits about their upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, the trio had a scary experience while there. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli gives an update on SSMB 29, talks about Mahesh Babu in Japan: 'I will bring him here, introduce to you') SS Karthikeya and Rajamouli are in Japan for a special screening of RRR

Experiencing an earthquake

Karthikeya took to his X account to share a picture of his watch, showing an emergency alert for the earthquake. He wrote, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. (sic)” He tagged Rajamouli and Shobu in the post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Numerous fans commented under his post, relieved that the trio was safe. “I'm glad you're safe! You must have been surprised by the strong shaking. Earthquakes may continue, so please be careful. Enjoy your stay! (sic)” wrote a fan, while another commented, “It was a bit of a big earthquake! I was worried if you all were scared…(The upper floors of buildings are designed to escape shaking, and they sway more than the ground level.) Fortunately, it did not seem to be a dangerous earthquake. Rest assured and enjoy your day. (sic)”

Rajamouli meets fan

On Monday, after the special screening of RRR, Rajamouli shared pictures of him and his wife Rama hugging an 83-year-old fan. “In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83 yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful,” he wrote, overwhelmed by the love. He showed off the cranes, apart from the sweet note penned by the fan.

Upcoming work

Rajamouli will soon begin filming an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu. The film is in pre-production, with the rest of the casting yet to be finalised. Karthikeya recently ventured into production after working as a line producer with his father.

He signed two films with Fahadh Faasil, titled Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. On Tuesday, Rajamouli shared posters of both the projects on X, wishing him and Shobu good luck for the films.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place