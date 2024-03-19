SS Rajamouli gives an update on SSMB 29, talks about Mahesh Babu in Japan: 'I will bring him here, introduce to you'

Director SS Rajamouli has introduced actor Mahesh Babu to his fans in Japan and also spoken about his next project, SSMB 29. In a video shared by Gulte.com, Rajamouli said that the film is in "the pre-production process". The director also promised that during the release of the film, he would bring Mahesh Babu to Japan and introduce him to fans there in person. Rajamouli recently attended a special screening of his blockbuster film RRR in Japan. (Also Read | SSMB29: Will SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure reset Mahesh Babu’s career?) Mahesh Babu will work with SS Rajamouli in his next film.

Rajamouli talks about Mahesh, SSMB 29 in Japan

Rajamouli said, "We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well."

More about the film

In January, writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the script for SSMB 29, rumoured to have a budget of around ₹1000 crore, is already completed. Additionally, it's been reported that Mahesh Babu travelled to Germany for this project. Rumours also suggested that the film will be similar to the popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones and will feature a story related to the character Hanuman.

Though Mahesh Babu usually charges between ₹60 to ₹80 crore per film, for Rajamouli's project, analysts expected him to receive an even higher fee. However, there were reports that Mahesh Babu didn't take any remuneration for this movie. Instead, both he and Rajamouli might share in the film's profits. The movie team has yet to confirm these reports.

MM Keervani is working as the music composer. KL Narayana is bankrolling the project under the Durga Arts banner. An official announcement regarding the rest of the cast of the film and other details are awaited.

Rajamouli shared a post from Japan

Rajamouli, after attending the screening, shared a series of photos with an elderly Japanese woman who gifted him 1,000 origami cranes. "In Japan, they make origami cranes & gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83-year-old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful," the filmmaker captioned his post on X.

