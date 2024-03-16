Mahesh Babu, Karthi, Chiranjeevi attend wedding of Venkatesh's daughter Havyavahini in Hyderabad. See pics

Actor Venkatesh’s younger daughter, Havyavahini, married Dr Nishanth in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. Actor Karthi, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and daughter, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni respectively, and other film industry celebrities were in attendance. (Also Read: Venkatesh visits Kanaka Durga temple and Babai Hotel in Vijayawada. See pics) Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Karthi, at Venkatesh's daughter Havyavahini's wedding

The wedding

Havyavahini and Nishanth got married in the presence of their loved ones and celebs from the film industry. The wedding took place at a private convention centre in Hyderabad and a few politicos also made their presence felt. The star-studded affair began with joyous sangeet, mehendi and pelli kuturu ceremonies. Havyavahini opted for a traditional pink and gold pattu saree for the wedding while Nishanth opted for an ivory sherwani. The couple looked happy as they posed for clicks. Havyavahini and Nishanth got engaged in Vijayawada in October last year. On Sunday, the couple is expected to host a lavish bash.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr Nishanth and Havyavahini tied the knot on March 15

Namrata-Sitara share sneak peek

Mahesh Babu, Namrata and Sitara attended the pre-wedding ceremonies. Namrata looked radiant in white while Sitara opted for a black outfit. Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote on Instagram, “Mehendi night!! Good times with friends and family! Wishing this beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. #HavyaVahini #NishantPaturi. (sic)” Sitara also shared a YouTube Shorts video of her mom getting her mehendi done, with ‘M’ written on one of her hands.

A picture of Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Rana spending time together also found its way online.

Karthi catches up with Venkatesh-Rana

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared inside pictures of Karthi at the wedding. In the pictures, Karthi can be seen dressed in a dark, short kurta and pants. He can be seen greeting Venkatesh and catching up with him. In one of the pictures, Rana Daggubati can be seen standing behind his uncle, Venkatesh, all smiles as the actors catch up. Both Rana and Venkatesh can be seen dressed in traditional dhotis and kurtas.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place