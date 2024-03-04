Ramya Pasupuleti on sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara: There’s so much to learn from the boss

Mallidi Vassishta’s Chiranjeevi and Trisha-starrer Vishwambhara has a new addition to the cast. Ramya Pasupuleti of Husharu fame took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures and share how excited she is to be roped in for the project. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan returns to Telugu cinema after almost a decade with Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara) Ramya Pasupuleti and Chiranjeevi on the sets of Vishwambhara(Instagram)

‘Honoured to act with the legend’

Ramya shared two pictures from the sets of Vishwambhara which sees her all smiles as she poses for a click with Chiranjeevi. She wrote that she’s honoured to act and dance with the actor, “It’s an honor to share the screen, dance, and act with the legend @chiranjeevikonidela sir. What an amazing personality! There’s so much to learn from the boss. (sic)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She also thanked the director Vassishta for casting her in the role, writing, “Thank you so much for creating an opportunity to take a picture. Truly honored. What a day! Also thank you @vassishta_006 sir for giving me this role! #chiranjeevi #megastar. (sic)”

Upcoming work

Ramya is known for her role in the web-series #BFF (Adulting) and the films Husharu and Commitment. Apart from Vishwambhara, she will soon be seen in Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles. The film will hit screens this Friday. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. The former film received good response while the latter failed to make a mark. Vassistha debuted in 2022 with the Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara which was a massive hit.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film which will see music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Trisha and Ramya, the film also stars Surbhi, Isha Chawla, Ashika Ranganath, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore and Praveen in key roles. There were rumours that the film is a sequel to Chiranjeevi’s 1990 film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which also starred Sridevi. But Vyjayanti Movies clarified on X without naming the makers of Vishwambhara, that they hold the rights to use the film in any derivative form, including a sequel.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place