Chiranjeevi says he’s ‘angry’ at Varun Tej for not telling him he was dating Lavanya Tripathi: He tells me everything

The pre-release event of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada’s Operation Valentine, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles, took place over the weekend. The event was attended by Varun’s father Nagababu and uncle Chiranjeevi. The Vishwambhara actor had nothing but praise for his nephew, except in one aspect. (Also Read: Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar fight for the country in power-packed reveal) Varun Tej calls uncle, actor Chiranjeevi his inspiration

‘I am still angry at him’

Anchor Suma joked that everyone has enjoyed ‘Chiru leaks’ for years, pointing out his tendency to leak movie titles, plotlines and more. She asked him why he never leaked his nephew’s love story to the masses, to which Chiranjeevi replied, “Varun tells me everything, but he hid this from me. He didn’t even give me a hint. He always says he’s inspired by me, wish he was inspired enough to tell me he’s dating Lavanya. He often tells me things he doesn’t tell his father too. So, I’m still angry with him.” To which Varun replied, “He (Chiranjeevi) is still the first person I told. I couldn’t previously because I respect and was scared.”

‘Varun never picked my kind of roles’

Chiranjeevi revealed at the event that while Varun followed in his footsteps by becoming an actor, he never chose the kind of roles his uncle did. “Because of the atmosphere he has observed at home since childhood, Varun could never think of anything but being an actor. I have great regard for the film industry. While he followed in my footsteps, I appreciate the roles he picks,” he said, elaborating, “He has been attempting such different subjects every time, he set himself apart. I think Operation Valentine is the first film in Telugu on the subject.”

About Operation Valentine

After producing Adivi Sesh’s Major, Sony Pictures International Production has backed Operation Valentine. A statement released by the makers reads, “The film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.” Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will hit screens next year on March 1. It will mark Varun’s debut in the north and Manushi’s debut down south.

