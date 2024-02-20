Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar fight for the country in power-packed reveal

Salman Khan and Ram Charan launched the Hindi and Telugu trailers of Operation Valentine on Tuesday. Directed by ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. Shot in both Telugu and Hindi, true events inspire the film and the trailer promises an aerial adventure. (Also Read: Varun Tej reveals why he married Lavanya Tripathi in Italy; says he didn’t gift her anything on Valentine's Day) Varun Tej in a still from Operation Valentine

The trailer

The 2-minute-42-seconds long trailer begins with Varun’s Rudra being told to stand down and him disobeying the order. We’re also shown the scars he accumulated through the years. He’s also called a pilot who’s ‘difficult to control’ by his senior, as his girlfriend, a radar officer called Sonal, played by Manushi, questions when he’ll stop being so reckless. Rudra also questions how long they will stay calm in the face of terrorism, with the video ending on a cliffhanger. The trailer also reveals Navdeep, Ali Reza and Ruhani Sharma’s characters as fellow IAF pilots.

Comparisons with Fighter

Talking to Pinkvilla, Varun opened up about the film being compared to Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter. “I know ours will be different even if I haven’t watched Fighter. We’re not trying to glorify anything or focus only on the incident that took place at Balakot. Our film’s focus is on the personal lives of these IAF officers. It’s not just about how the pilot feels when he’s in the cockpit, it’s also about the work he takes back home. We didn’t show any country or any individual in a bad light, the idea was only to focus on the faujis,” he said.

About Operation Valentine

After producing Adivi Sesh’s Major, Sony Pictures International Production has backed Operation Valentine. A statement released by the makers reads, “The film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.” Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will hit screens next year on March 1. It will mark Varun’s debut in the north and Manushi’s debut down south.

