Varun Tej reveals why he married Lavanya Tripathi in Italy; says he didn’t gift her anything on Valentine's Day

Actor Varun Tej met Lavanya Tripathi on the sets of Mister in 2017 and married her in November 2023 in Italy. While promoting his upcoming film, Operation Valentine, Varun now told Zoom why it was important for him to get married abroad and not in India. (Also Read: Lavanya Tripathi calls Varun Tej ‘one-of-a-kind’ on his birthday; shares sweet pics) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at their wedding(Instagram)

‘I wanted my parents to have fun’

Varun said in the interview that he saw his cousins getting married, how it usually involved thousands of people and that the parents never got the chance to relax or have fun. “My cousins had more fun than me at the wedding, but our family is close-knit and we had a lovely time together,” he said, adding, “It took me seven years to get married (after I met her) and I wanted my family to have fun. Usually, 4000 to 10,000 people are invited to weddings in my family, but we invited only 100. It was important to me that my family had fun so I took them all abroad.”

‘Didn’t gift her anything for V-day’

It might be Varun and Lavanya’s first Valentine’s Day after their fairytale wedding but the couple didn’t get each other any gifts, revealed Varun in another promotional event. While talking to anchor Suma and the students of Malla Reddy Engineering Women’s College in Hyderabad, he said, “I didn’t get her (Lavanya) any gift, she didn’t gift me anything either. When I was in college, I used to bother doing that, I got a lot of gifts for a lot of people. But now, it’s different. We went to Kashmir for a short vacation instead,” he said.

Upcoming work

Varun will play an IAF officer in Operation Valentine, with Manushi Chhillar playing a radar officer. The film’s first single, Vande Mataram, was launched at Wagah Border. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film will mark Varun’s debut in Bollywood and Manushi’s in Tollywood. The film is slated for release on March 1. He will also star in Karuna Kumar's next film Matka with Meenakshi Chaudhary as his co-star.

