Vande Mataram: First single from Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine released at Wagah Border

A patriotic number called Vande Mataram was released at the Wagah Border by the team of Operation Valentine on Wednesday. The first single was launched ahead of Republic Day in the presence of the film’s team, including director Shakti Pratap Singh and lead actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar. (Also Read: Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar play IAF officers in this action-packed film) Varun and Manushi play IAF officers in Operation Valentine

The song

Vande Mataram is a patriotic anthem that shows the Air Force gearing up for battle. The song’s lyrics pay tribute to the brave souls who leave no stone unturned in protecting the country. “A song that is sure to bring pride to your heart,” wrote Varun, sharing the song in both Telugu and Hindi on X. The lyrical video shows Varun and Manushi playing IAF officers - with the former playing a pilot and the latter playing a radar officer. The video also gives a glimpse of what the film will be like. Vande Mataram has been composed by Mickey J Meyer, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Anurag Kulkarni in Telugu and Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Varun visits Golden Temple

Ahead of the song’s launch, Varun visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar early on Wednesday. In pictures shared by the film’s team, he can be seen dressed in a kurta and seeking blessings there. He also interacted with the press, talking to them about the song’s launch. Manushi also recently unveiled her first-look from the film at a college fest in Mumbai. The huge cut-out was as big as six storeys tall.

About Operation Valentine

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Operation Valentine will mark Varun’s debut in Hindi and Manushi’s in Telugu. The film is slated for release on February 16 in both the languages. Incidentally, another Hindi film based on IAF called Fighter by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is slated for release on January 25.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.