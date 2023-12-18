Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar play IAF officers in this action-packed film

Ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will soon turn director with Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Operation Valentine. The makers of the film released the film’s teaser on Monday, dubbing it the ‘first strike.’ Shot in both Telugu and Hindi, the film is inspired by true events and the teaser promises an aerial adventure. (Also Read: Varun Tej to sport four different looks in his upcoming film Matka; film to be set between the 1950s and 80s) Varun Tej in a still from Operation Valentine

The teaser

The 1-minute-27-seconds long teaser was released in both Telugu and Hindi. It shows Varun in the role of IAF officer Arjun Dev, aka Rudra. He mentions how it’s important to remind the enemies that, “Ee desam Gandhi ji to paatu Subhash Chandra Bose di kuda (This country belongs to both Gandhi ji and Subhash Chandra Bose.) The teaser also gives a glimpse of the air strike, showcasing how the action sequences in the film would be. Manushi plays a radar officer, who’s in a relationship with Arjun.

Fans react

“Operation Valentine Teaser is just next level. Movies from southern part of India never disappoints. And yes India is not only the land of Gandhi but its also the land of Netaji Bose. Great work,” wrote a fan who liked the teaser, while another opined, “Em jarigina sare chusukundham. Experimental stories ni bale select chesukuntav (We will take care of it no matter what happens. You’re selecting good experimental stories).” A comment pinned by the Sony channel under the teaser reads, “This is better than fighter movie.”

About Operation Valentine

After producing Adivi Sesh’s Major, Sony Pictures International Production has backed Operation Valentine. A statement released by the makers reads, “The film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.” Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will hit screens next year on February 16. It will mark Varun’s debut in the north and Manushi’s debut down south.

