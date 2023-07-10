Manushi Chhillar: Industry people told me beauty queens cannot act

How time flies! Actor Manushi Chhillar just completed one year in Bollywood. The former Miss World, reflected upon her lessons from the industry and shared them with Hindustan Times during a heartfelt conversation. From her disappointments to ticking off goals from bucket list, there's what Manushi is upto nowadays. Actor Manushi Chhillar will be seen next in the film Tehraan with John Abraham.(HT_PRINT)

More than a year now in Bollywood, what has changed for you? Are you still shy about introducing yourself as an actor?

Manushi Chhillar: Now I am getting used to it. People used to call me a doctor and then Miss World. When I began working on my film, I used to wonder what I call myself. I am not a medical student anymore or Miss World. I was going to be an actor. I grew up so far away from the industry. I think for a long time I didn’t know what box I fit in. Finally, I am an actor. It’s still fairly new.

Besides your entry into film, this year you also marked your debut at Cannes Film Festival. Tell me about it

Manushi Chhillar: Cannes was a last-minute decision. I was flirting with the idea for a long time. Every time something or the other would come up but this time I finally went. I got to meet many great people, walk the red carpet and wear my lovely dress. One thing I ticked off from my bucket list.

Were you one of those people who starved before appearing on the red carpet?

Manushi Chhillar: Not at all. I had a ball of a time.

A lot of people from India made it to the festival this year. What are your thoughts on people saying that the focus at Cannes is now shifting towards fashion rather than films?

Manushi Chhillar: I think we have to glamourise events to have people talk about them. Fashion has become such a big part of everyone’s life, not just actors. Fashion is expression. As an actor, if your film is being showcased you want to promote it in your capacity. Film festivals have a lot of different aspects. A lot of people go with different brands. It’s a fact that there’s so much aspirational value attached to the industry. You normally would not wear such a big gown, right? I think it creates such a big impact. Fashion plays a big part in that people talk about Cannes. I know people who might not understand a film like a filmmaker or a critic but they do know the festival because of fashion.

Fashion does play a big role. Did your Miss World experience help you in acting? Now that you have completed one year, do you think it was easy or difficult to establish yourself as an actor?

Manushi Chhillar: The experience of the pageant industry added a lot of value but I am an outsider, so, it comes with a set of challenges. It’s both, easy and difficult. Getting my first film wasn’t as difficult as it would have been if I would have come to Bombay with the fact that I was Miss World. There was a lot of debate in the media as to who will launch me, and there was a lot of excitement. I chose YRF. I remember they told me ‘We would be very happy to launch you but let us figure out how. You would have to audition.’

But, after the first film you are on your own. It’s not Miss World or pageantry anymore. It’s more about who actually wants to work with you, or if people see potential in you. It’s a big cultural shift.

In this journey, did you come across any stereotypical challenge, may be because of your background?

Manushi Chhillar: There is a preconceived notion pageant girls cannot act. Some of our finest actors have come from pageantry, be it, Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai. I saw them as an audience and thought they are really good actors because they are doing well. When I came here, people in the industry told me ‘Oh you know people think pageant girls cannot act, beauty queens can’t act’. Even at YRF, they told me ‘You have to work a little harder because you have to overcome the preconceived notions.’ I didn’t realise it as such back then.

Please continue…

Manushi Chhillar: You win Miss World but in acting you have to start from scratch. People think ‘now you have become Miss World, you can achieve anything. You will become (the next) Aishwarya Rai.’ The beauty pageant industry is a lot about helping and giving and sisterhood. The film industry is very different, and competitive. Miss World was a once-in-a-lifetime exp, acting is a profession.

Did it break your heart when your debut film Samrat Prithviraj didn’t perform as expected?

Manushi Chhillar: Everything worked out for me so far, so, my expectations from life were more. Jokes apart, I did work hard a lot so it was disappointing. I learned that so many people come together to make a film, after years of hard work. As an actor, you can give your best and still the result is out of your control. You can’t control the audience. But since it was my first film, I did feel a tad bit of a loss.

Now that I look back, I feel I got what I wanted from the film. I learned so much. There was a section of people who liked it. Every film won’t do good. If you logically look at the industry, the success ratio of films is very low. Most films don't do well, but looking at it I don't feel bad. Luckily I didn't stop working. I was luckily constantly involved in other projects.

