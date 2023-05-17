Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manushi Chhillar looks like princess, serves up a major fashion moment at Cannes Film Festival 2023. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 17, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Manushi Chhillar serves sophistication in a white gown at Cannes. The actor was seen at the opening night of Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar made an appearance on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. Manushi's dramatic dress – complete with a white lace bodice and matching trail that swept the floor behind her – made her look like a real-life princess. Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares name of top filmmaker that she would want to be directed by

Manushi Chhillar looked like a vision in white at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
For her Cannes debut, Manushi was dressed in a white gown by Fovari. Along with her elegant dress, she added drama with strappy neon heels. As if that wasn't eye-catching enough, she completed the look with a statement necklace. Reacting to Manushi's look, a fan commented on Instagram, "Amazing dress." One more said, "In awe of her look." One more said, “Looking like a Disney princess in that gown...”

Earlier, videos of Manushi Chhillar from Mumbai airport, as she left for Cannes Film Festival 2023, surfaced online. In the clips and pictures shared on paparazzi and fan pages, she wore blue denims with a white tank top and brown boots. She also posed for paparazzi at the airport.

Manushi won the title of Miss World in 2017 and made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar. She played Princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife in the historical film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Next, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the comedy The Great Indian Family directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Manushi is also part of John Abraham-starrer Tehran, which will be released later this year.

Speaking to Pinkvilla earlier this year, Manushi revealed the people she would like to work with next. She had said, "I think one of the directors is someone that I will not name but I am working with him which I am really excited and happy about in one of the projects that I am doing soon. So yes, mostly my wish list is of directors. I would want to be directed by SS Rajamouli sir, which might sound very cliché but I absolutely loved RRR."

Manushi also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. She will make her Telugu debut opposite Varun Tej in the action film based on the Indian Air Force. The Telugu-Hindi drama was announced last year. The upcoming film will be the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who is an ad filmmaker and cinematographer.

manushi chhillar
