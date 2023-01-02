Manushi Chhillar shares name of top filmmaker that she would want to be directed by

Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar entered the film industry in 2022 and has already worked with actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The newcomer also has a few filmmakers that she would like to work with. Manushi had stated that she doesn't have a wish list of actors she's like to work, but instead, she has a wish list of directors. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar: Best part is we go here without a baggage since India is not competing)

Manushi played Princess Sanyogita in Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this year. Akshay played the title role of the king, Prithviraj Chauhan. In her next film, Tehran, she will be sharing screen space with John in the action feature. The actor said both roles so far have been completely different from one another and she was excited for the new experiences early on in her career.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Manushi revealed the other artistes she would like to work with next. She said, "Of course, we all have a list of people that we want to work with. I don't think that I have a list of actors. Whenever I watch a film and I really like it, the film is a director's medium, I do add the director's name to my wish list."

She added, "I think one of the directors is someone that I will not name but I am working with him which I am really excited and happy about in one of the projects that I am doing soon. So yes, mostly my wish list is of directors. I would want to be directed by Rajamouli sir, which might sound very cliché but I absolutely loved RRR."

Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has become a global blockbuster. It is nominated for two Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the Naatu Naatu and has also made to the Oscars shortlist for Music (Original Song).

Last month, Manushi attended the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with rumoured boyfriend, businessman Nikhil Kamath. She had told The Hindustan Times about attending the tournament, “I’ve always watched football on TV and this was the very first time I watched it live. Last year, it was cricket that I watched live for the first time. The energy in football is different, and I find it much more engaging. It’s faster, and there’s a lot of aggression. The best part is you go here without baggage since India is not competing, so you’re not really supporting a team but you do have your favourite players.”

