Manushi Chhillar: Best part is we go here without a baggage since India is not competing

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar was among the many Bollywood celebs who headed to Qatar to experience the crazy FIFA energy. Sharing her experience of finally watching the matches live in the stadium, the actor tells us that she had been planning to go for FIFA for a very long time.

“In fact, I wanted to go to Russia for the previous one, but I had other commitments, so I ended up missing the matches I was supposed to attend. Somehow, I just knew I would end up going this time,” says the 25-year-old.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor further speaks on how the stadium packed with ardent football fans made her experience a completely different vibe. “I’ve always watched football on TV and this was the very first time I watched it live.Last year, it was cricket that I watched live for the first time. The energy in football is different, and I find it much more engaging. It’s faster, and there’s a lot of aggression. The best part is you go here without baggage since India is not competing, so you’re not really supporting a team but you do have your favourite players.”

Chillar says the matches she attended were quite interesting. “I saw Brazil Vs Croatia first -- it got really exciting towards the end. Most of the stadium was packed with Brazillian fans, which was a different kind of experience. After that, the most interesting match was Argentina Vs Netherlands and there were these Argentinian loyal fans who were not only from the country but all over the world. And, being in Doha, when a country like Morocco won, the entire city was celebrating in their own way,” she recalls.

The actor shared several pictures on Instagram of stadium stacked with football lovers enjoying the game. “Seeing everyone in the streets was such a fun experience. The last match I attended was England Vs France with the latter being last time champions. The whole vibe and energy of FIFA was very different from what I’ve ever seen before. There;s a lot more to see when you experience the game from the venue”, she beams with excitement.

Before Chillar posted the pics, actor Mouni Roy had dropped candid pictures of herself enjoying the match with husband Suraj Nambiar, Chillar and her rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath. If they had planned the trip together, the actor reveals, “Of course, I know Mouni Roy and we are from the same industry. It was very sweet of her to come up to me and say hello. We did not watch the match together since we were in different sections of the stadium. But she came to me for a quick catch-up.”