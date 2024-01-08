Manushi Chillar: 2023 spoiled me, I have high expectations from 2024 now

Actor Manushi Chhillar has had a transformative journey since she was crowned Miss World in 2017. “It had a very big impact on my life, that one night changed everything,” she shares. Manushi Chillar

Reminiscing about the pivotal moment, she adds, “That one year of travelling the world and meeting world leaders and even the underprivileged, that kind of exposure is not possible with any other platform.”

Being a style maven, she makes sure her public appearances are the talk of the town. “Fashion is something that I indulge in and enjoy. I love that I get to explore and express myself through it,” reveals Chhillar, who is gearing up for the release of Operation Valentine, her Telugu debut.

Looking back at how far she has come since being a medical student, she says, “Miss World taught me that nothing goes according to plan... I’m a complete outsider, so it has taken me a while to understand the work, who is who, and how to manoeuvre my way; I am still learning. In fact, in 2023, I started believing that I belong here.”

“My journey from pageantry to acting has been a very interesting one because both are such different industries and require their own amount of hard work and understanding,” she further adds.