American woman amazed by 5-minute home blood test in Mumbai: 'Only possible in India'
The American woman shared a video describing what happened after she needed a blood test in Mumbai.
For many people in India, booking a blood test from home is nothing out of the ordinary. But for an American woman living in Mumbai, it was a surprising experience. She shared a video showing how a technician arrived at her doorstep, collected her blood sample in just a few minutes and charged no extra fee for the home visit.
Liz, who goes by @spicygori on Instagram, shared a video describing what happened after she needed a blood test in Mumbai. She said she had called a clinic to book an appointment, expecting to travel there and wait. Instead, the clinic told her someone would come to her home to collect the sample.
Explaining why the service impressed her, Liz added, "I've only seen this in India, not anywhere else. It's much quicker than going to a hospital, having to wait, make an appointment, wait for the doctor. That takes forever. This is literally, I'm just at home chilling. He comes, done in less than five minutes, like one or two minutes. Crazy."
Watch the video below:
In the caption, Liz wrote, "Only possible in India". She explained that she had expected the home collection service to cost extra, especially since the blood test itself was already much cheaper than in the US.
"I needed a blood test in Mumbai, so I called the clinic to book an appointment - fully expecting to travel there and wait in line. Instead, they said: 'No need to come, we'll send someone to your home.' Someone showed up, took the sample, and was gone in 5 minutes. That was the entire experience," she wrote.
She added that the test itself cost around 1/10th of what she would have paid in the US. "So affordable that I assumed home collection would be the catch. Nope. Completely free," she said.
(Also Read: Dutch woman picks Bengaluru over Mumbai, says 'ultimate dream city became a nightmare’)
Social media reactions
The video struck a chord with many social media users, with several pointing out that such doorstep healthcare services are common in India but often taken for granted.
"India is great place to live ... I love my India ... Travel the world but live in India is my choice," one user wrote.
"Something we don't think is privilege, but turns out it is," commented another.
"No country even comes close to India when it comes to healthcare and medical facilities," wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More