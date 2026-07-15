Dutch woman picks Bengaluru over Mumbai, says 'ultimate dream city became a nightmare’

A Dutch travel influencer who has been living in India for nearly 9 years has caught the internet's attention after revealing why she preferred Bengaluru over Mumbai after becoming a mother. Ivana shared why she preferred Bengaluru over Mumbai. (Instagram/@ivanaperkovicofficial)

Ivana, who is currently based in Mumbai, shared her experience in an Instagram video, explaining how motherhood completely changed the way she experienced the city she had always wanted to live in. "Isn't it weird how motherhood can turn certain dreams into a nightmare? For years, Mumbai was my ultimate dream city. But the day I actually moved here, I just wanted to go straight back to Bangalore," she said in the Instagram video.

Ivana recalled that Bengaluru had become her home in India. "It was slow, it was green, and it allowed me to grow in a way I felt safe," she said. However, she added that moving to Mumbai marked a dramatic shift.

"Mumbai doesn't do slow. The very same fast pace that the young explorer in me used to crave suddenly felt like constant panic mode. I was stepping into motherhood, craving a soft, slow life, and instead, I was slapped in the face with the Mumbai heat and a relentless hustler mentality," she said.

Ivana also revealed that the move coincided with serious health complications during pregnancy. Instead of exploring her dream city, she shared that she was dealing with placenta bleeding and severe anaemia while adjusting to a much smaller apartment.

"I went from a massive, breezy home in Bangalore to a tiny apartment that felt suffocating. And instead of exploring my dream city, I was dealing with a placenta bleeding and severe anaemia. I had zero energy to step out, zero capacity to make new friends, and the isolation was terrifying," she said, adding, “I felt so ashamed to admit I didn't love the dream I fought for.”