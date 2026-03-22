Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences

A Dutch woman living in Mumbai has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how raising a child in India differs from her experience in the Netherlands. In an Instagram post, Ivana, who has been living in India for nearly nine years, reflected on her parenting journey while celebrating her daughter’s 2nd birthday. Ivana listed 7 things that surprised her about raising a child in India. (Instagram/@ivanaperkovicofficial)

“After 9 years in India, I’ve realized that ‘better’ or ‘worse’ isn't the point of comparing, it’s the trade-offs and learning how things can be done differently without judging,” she wrote, before listing 7 things that surprised her about raising a child in India.

One of the biggest differences, she noted, is the sense of community. While parenting in the Netherlands can feel like a “solo marathon,” she said Mumbai offers a strong support system. “In Mumbai, the ‘village’ is real. From family to the community in your building, someone is always watching, helping, or playing,” she shared, adding that it took time for her “independent Dutch spirit” to adjust.

Ivana also pointed out how child-friendly public spaces in India can be. Unlike in the Netherlands, where toddlers are not always welcome in certain restaurants, she said children in India are accepted “almost everywhere”.

She also contrasted parenting styles, describing Dutch culture as fostering early independence, while Indian parenting emphasises interdependence and community. “Dutch kids are raised to be fiercely independent (cycling to school alone at even just 8 years old!). In India, it’s about interdependence knowing you’re part of a bigger system. I love the community sense in India, but I do think it's important that everyone gets treated with respect and kids learn how to question authority even in a hierarchy,” she wrote.