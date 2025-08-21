Indian woman’s videos on Dutch traditions give desis 'second-hand cultural shock’

An Indian woman living in the Netherlands has left the internet in splits after sharing her hilarious take on everyday cultural differences that she believes could “give an Indian a heart attack.” Rashi Agarwal frequently posts about her life in the Netherlands.(Instagram/rashi.agrawal)

Rashi Agarwal, who frequently posts about her life abroad, highlighted how many of the traditions and social norms Indians take for granted are turned completely upside down in Dutch culture. Her tongue-in-cheek observations have struck a chord with viewers, sparking a mix of laughter, disbelief, and cultural shock.

In one of her popular videos, Agarwal explained that birthdays in the workplace work very differently in the Netherlands compared to India. Instead of being surprised with a cake by colleagues, the responsibility actually falls on the birthday person. "PSA- No one is buying you a cake on your birthday in Netherlands and if you work at an office, better take a cake on your birthday for everyone," she wrote.

Another video focused on Dutch birthday parties, which she revealed can be a letdown for Indians accustomed to overflowing food and hospitality. Instead of being served a feast, guests are expected to eat dinner beforehand. "What do you mean, there is no food at a Dutch party? In India, you’ll be going home with the leftovers," Agarwal quipped in her caption.

While Agarwal’s posts are humorous in tone, they also highlight the striking cultural contrasts that can surprise Indians moving abroad. And if her comments section is anything to go by, she’s not the only one trying to wrap her head around the Dutch way of life. "As a Dutch-born and raised sesi, I still can’t fathom this… my mom and my family always have snacks and dinner," one viewer confessed.

Another commented that her videos give her "second-hand cultural shock." A third user chimed in with practical advice: "Skip such events. I think an email wish will be sufficient for such 'friends'."