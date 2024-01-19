Lavanya Tripathi calls Varun Tej ‘one-of-a-kind’ on his birthday; shares sweet pics

Varun Tej turns a year older on Friday and his wife, actor Lavanya Tripathi, had the sweetest birthday wish for him. The actor took to her Instagram to share sweet memories from their vacations and showered him with love. The makers of his upcoming film Matka also shared his first-look from the Karuna Kumar directorial. (Also Read: Varun Tej’s birthday: 5 times the actor experimented with his roles) Lavanya Tripathi shared loved-up pics with Varun Tej on his birthday(Instagram)

‘Keep shining’

In one of the pictures Lavanya shared, Varun and her gaze into each others eyes lovingly as they hold heart-shaped balloons. In another, seemingly clicked on a safari, Varun can be seen armed with a camera, ready to click away. Sharing these pics, she wrote, “Happy birthday love @varunkonidela7 you’re one-of-a-kind and the most incredible person I’ve ever met. Your ability to love and care for others is truly inspiring! Keep shining.” One fan commented, “No emoji for a heart melt or I would have spammed this section with a million of em!” looking at the post.

Matka first-look

Sharing the first-look of his upcoming film Matka on his X account, Varun wrote, “This one is going to be blast! Promise!” The film is directed by Karuna of Palasa 1978 and Sridevi Soda Centre fame. Shooting for the film is in progress at a massive set in Hyderabad. The video released by the makers, titled ‘opening bracket,’ shows the protagonist’s rise as a member of the gambling mafia.

The little glimpse shown of Varun hints that he has undergone a total makeover for the film. The story of Matka is based on a real incident that shook the entire nation. Varun Tej will sport four different looks in the film, which spans 24 years. Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary also play the leads, with Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore playing key roles.

Operation Valentine

Varun will play an IAF officer in Operation Valentine, with Manushi Chhillar playing a radar officer. The film’s first single, Vande Mataram, was launched at Wagah Border recently. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film will mark Varun’s debut in Bollywood and Manushi’s in Tollywood. The film is slated for release on February 16.

