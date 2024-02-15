Emraan Hashmi joins the cast of G2; Adivi Sesh ‘can’t wait' to work with him

Vinay Kumar’s G2, the sequel to the 2018 Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Goodachari, has a new addition to the cast. After Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu, Emraan Hashmi was welcomed on-board the spy thriller by the film’s team. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG release date announced: Here's when Sujeeth's film will hit theatres) G2 will be Emraan Hashmi's second project after OG(X)

Adivi Sesh excited

“Welcoming the brilliant @emraanhashmi into the #G2 Universe. Can’t wait to work with you sir. It’s going to be. #Goodachari2. (sic)” wrote Adivi, sharing the news on his X account. He also said in a press note, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Emraan replied to his post, asking him not to call him sir, writing, “@AdiviSesh glad to be onboard. Can’t wait!! And pls no formalities with calling me .. Sir. plain ol Emraan will do!! C u soon. (sic)” The Bollywood actor also shared the news on his X account, writing that the shoot is in progress. “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller,” he said in a press note.

Emraan’s second Telugu film

G2 marks Emraan’s second Telugu film after OG. Sujeeth’s gangster drama, starring Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, will mark his Tollywood debut. Talking to the Times of India about working in the south film industry recently, Emraan said, “I think south filmmakers are way more disciplined than we are (in Hindi cinema). Every penny they spend on the film shows on screen. I think we often spend money on the wrong areas in Hindi films.”

About G2

TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal produce G2 under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments. The film will see Adivi reprise his role as Gopi aka Agent 116 and it remains to be seen what roles Banita and Emraan play.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place