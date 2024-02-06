Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG release date announced: Here's when Sujeeth's film will hit theatres

Fans waiting for an update on Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming lineup of films were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday. The makers of his film with Sujeeth, OG (They Call Him OG), announced that the film will be released this year. Here’s what we know. (Also Read: Sriya Reddy on receiving love for her performance: ‘If people loved me in Salaar as Radha, OG will be the cherry on top’) Pawan Kalyan in a still from OG

OG to release in September

“The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024. #TheyCallHimOG #OGonSept27th,” wrote DVV Entertainment, who is producing the film. They also shared a new poster of Pawan with a chai (tea) glass in hand (which is also his political party’s symbol) and looking out at the horizon. The film is a gangster drama, shooting for which commenced in April last year. Apart from Pawan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut and Priyanka Arul Mohan. While nothing much about the film’s story is known, OG will revolve around the mafia in Mumbai.

More about OG

OG will hit screens on September 27 and see music by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring names like Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Subhalekha Sudhakar. This is Thaman’s fourth collaboration with Pawan after Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and BRO.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sriya who was recently seen in Salaar, had said that her role in OG will be one to watch out for. She said, “I have signed a film called OG with Sujeeth in Telugu. I am in love with the script, what he has penned is a total winner. If people loved me in Salaar, my role in OG will be the cherry on top.” She added, “PK sir is a wonderful human being. He’s such an intelligent person, he’s also quite witty off-screen. He is also the kind of actor who lets his co-stars take centre stage and flourish in their roles.”

Upcoming work

Pawan was shooting for a period drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish. There has been no update on the project or confirmation that it has been shelved. He is shooting for a film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar, which will also hit screens this year.

