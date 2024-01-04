Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan should give composers like me a chance: Mani Sharma rues not getting enough work

Music composer Mani Sharma was once much sought-after in the Telugu film industry, especially in the early 2000s. However, post 2010 work dried up for the musician, with him making somewhat of a comeback with the 2019 film iSmart Shankar. In an interview with Rajesh Manne, he opened up on his glory days and how he believes heroes should ensure old composers like him get enough work too. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram song Kurchi Madathapetti promo: Mahesh Babu brings back electric moves) Mani Sharma reflected on the bond he shared with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan(Instagram)

‘I shared a good bond with Mahesh and PK’

Mani has composed numerous hit songs for actors like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan in the past. The musician stated in the interview that he feels ignored by the actors now. “Mahesh is like my little brother, but we don’t even meet to drink two pegs together let alone work,” he said, adding, “I feel ignored now despite giving him hit songs, like in Murari.”

Opening up about his bond with Pawan, he said, “I used to share an extraordinary bond with PK. He would sleep on the carpet and read a novel while I composed at the studio for his films Kushi or Gudumba Shankar. He had good inputs to give back then but it's been years since I met him too.”

‘It hurts me that they don’t give me work’

Mani got candid and shared that while he cannot insist on it, it hurts him that top actors in Tollywood prefer to give work only to Thaman S or Devi Sri Prasad. “What hurts me today is that heroes like Mahesh or PK have the power to decide who composes for their films, yet they don’t give everyone an equal opportunity,” he said, adding, “If they distribute films between me, Devi and Thaman, the audience will also get some good songs.”

When asked if he regrets copying tunes for some hit numbers in the past, Mani claimed that the film’s team would force him to lift tunes. “What composer would like to copy songs?” he asked, adding, “The film industry only believes in success. When a film doesn’t work, the composer gets blamed too. There was a time when I was forced to copy songs, like in Jr NTR’s Aadi (Chiki Chiki Boom, based on Tarkan’s Turkish song Simarik). I did it even if I didn’t like it because they (the film’s team) insisted.”

