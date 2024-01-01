Mahesh Babu holds Namrata Shirodkar close in new pic, shares New Year wishes

Mahesh Babu welcomed New Year on a romantic note, sharing a sweet picture with wife Namrata Shirodkar. On Monday, the superstar shared a new picture with Namrata on his Instagram and wished fans Happy New Year. (Also read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar head to Dubai for New Year’s Eve with family. Watch) Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in a new picture.

Mahesh Babu's latest Instagram post

In the picture, Mahesh Babu shared a candid moment with Namrata and held her close. With one arm wrapped around her back, the actor leaned on her and shared a sweet smile, holding her face. Namrata was seen smiling with her eyes closed. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth." He added the hashtags Happy New Year and 2024 in the caption as well. In the comments section, Namrata replied: "Love you to the moon and back (heart emoticons) and forever."

A few days ago, Mahesh was seen with Namrata and their children Gautham and Sitara at Hyderabad airport, jetting off to Dubai for the New Year’s Eve. Namrata also shared a selfie with Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, actor Kriti Sanon and Mahesh Babu in Dubai. In the caption she wrote, “The last of 2023!! Fun lunch and gupshups. Until we meet again,” along with some hug emoticons.

Kurchi Madathapetti

Mahesh also had a surprise in store for his fans. The star shared a glimpse of the song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram. He wrote, “Hyping up your new year!! Here's the promo of #KurchiMadathapetti.” In the 26-second-long video, Mahesh and Sreeleela were seen dancing to the number composed by Thaman S. The song’s title is inspired by a NSFW meme that went viral in August.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram, which will hit screens on January 12. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in a key role. The film is releasing ahead of Sankranthi and will clash with films like Saindhav, Eagle, Naa Saami Ranga, HanuMan, Captain Miller at the box office. Apart from this, Mahesh will be shooting for a film with SS Rajamouli in the coming year.

