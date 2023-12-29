Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar head to Dubai for New Year’s Eve with family. Watch

Celebrities are ready to ring 2024 in style with their family in tow on exotic vacays. And the latest to be spotted leaving Hyderabad till next year is Mahesh Babu. Mahesh, his wife and fellow actor Namrata Shirodkar, and their children Gautham and Sitara were spotted at Hyderabad airport by fans, jetting off for the New Year’s Eve. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram song Kurchi Madathapetti promo: Mahesh Babu brings back electric moves) Mahesh Babu jets off to Dubai for NYE(Instagram)

‘Let’s go’

In the pictures shared online, Mahesh can be seen dressed in his trademark white t-shirt, jeans, baseball cap, and sunglasses combo while Sitara looks comfy yet chic in a pastel outfit. Namrata also shared a glimpse of her happy little family by sharing a click of Mahesh, Sitara and Gautham at the airport. Seemingly pumped for 2024, she wrote, “Let’s go bring in the new year,” with heart emojis.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A screen grab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post(Instagram)

NYE in Dubai

A member from Mahesh’s team informs Hindustan Times that the family is heading to Dubai for their vacay. “Mahesh has to shoot for a commercial in Dubai,” they state, adding, “But given that the shoot is in Dubai, he thought it would be perfect to bring his family along for a short vacay. Once he’s done with work, he’s free to spend time with his family and this way, they can all ring in the New Year together.”

New Year’s gift

Earlier in the day, Mahesh had a surprise in store for his fans. Sharing a glimpse of the song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram, he wrote, “Hyping up your new year!! Here's the promo of #KurchiMadathapetti.” In the 26-second-long video, Mahesh and Sreeleela can be seen pulling off massy moves to the number composed by Thaman S. The song’s title is inspired by a NSFW meme that went viral in August.

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram, which will hit screens on January 12, and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in a key role. The film is releasing ahead of Sankranthi and will clash with films like Saindhav, Eagle, Naa Saami Ranga, HanuMan, Captain Miller and more at the box office. Apart from this, Mahesh resume shooting for a film with SS Rajamouli in the coming year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place