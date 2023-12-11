Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos: ‘Blown away by their dedication to craft’

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was in for a treat during his recent visit to India. Ted, who was in Mumbai to attend the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, also flew down to Hyderabad to meet some Tollywood celebrities. Here’s how he spent the last few days in the city. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi welcome Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos to the city Hyderabadi style) Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Prabhas with Ted Sarandos(X)

A starry conversation

Post meeting Ram Charan and Jr NTR at their homes on Friday, Ted also caught up with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli and others over the weekend. “Coffee and chill!! Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary #TedSarandos and his fabulous team #MonikaShergill #AbhishekGoradia,” wrote Mahesh on social media, sharing a glimpse of his time with Ted.

‘A once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Ted also shared star-studded selfies on his Instagram, claiming that he can’t wait to come back to Hyderabad. He wrote, “I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back.” Directors like Nag Ashwin, Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar can also be seen all smiles in the pictures.

Discussing Indian cinema

While Ted was met with good food, coffee and conversation no matter where he went, high on the agenda seemed to be discussing the future of Indian cinema, When he met with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the latter bonded with him over their mutual love of food and cinema. Prabhas met Ted with the key team of his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD in tow, a sci-fi the likes of which haven’t been made in India for a while now. Allu Arjun met him with the key team of Pushpa: The Rule, shooting for which is in progress.

