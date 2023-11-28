Ranbir Kapoor can't stop smiling as Mahesh Babu calls him 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event. Watch

At the Animal promotional event in Hyderabad on Monday night, guest Mahesh Babu had nothing but high praises for the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. As he took over the mic, Mahesh called Ranbir the ‘best actor of India’. (Also read: Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects ₹6.4 crore already, sells over 2 lakh tickets for day 1 in India) Mahesh Babu mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor is India's best actor.

Mahesh, who was dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and jeans, said that he was a big fan of Ranbir. “I have told him before when I met him but I don't think he took that seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India,” he said. Behind him, Ranbir was joined by the entire team of the film. Ranbir smiled and looked emotional at Mahesh Babu's words.

When it was Ranbir's turn to speak, he said, “You were the first superstar Mahesh Babu I ever met. I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for supporting sir.” He also chanted, “Jai Babu, Jai Babu.”

Fans of the actors loved the moment they shared on stage. “The words coming from Mahesh Babu to Ranbir is the greatest honour any Bollywood star never got. So so proud,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “OMG! Being a massive fan of Ranbir Kapoor is like being on cloud nine! He is undoubtedly the ultimate rockstar of Indian cinema. But hey, let's also not forget the incredible talent of Superstar! These two legends have conquered our hearts and the silver screen,” wrote another.

At the event, Ranbir also touched filmmaker SS Rajamouli's feet as he met him. The RRR director also declared Ranbir as his favourite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself. Ranbir chose Vanga.

Animal is helmed by Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled Animal.

Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand.” He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

Recently team Animal unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his abusive upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening anybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.