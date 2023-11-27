Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects 6.4 crore already, sells over 2 lakh tickets for day 1 in India

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. The film, which will clash with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, has already sold a lakh tickets for its opening day in multiplexes alone, as per the Animal advance booking update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal already earns ₹3.4 crore five days before release, sells 52,500 tickets Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor play son and father in Animal.

Animal advance booking

Moreover, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has already earned more than ₹6 crore in advance ticket sales across all theatres and languages in India. On Monday, Taran Adarsh took to X, and wrote, "Exclusive: Animal advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] day 1 tickets sold…PVR-Inox: 81,000. Cinepolis: 19,000. Total: 1,00,000 tickets sold."

As per Sacnilk.com, Animal's Hindi version has, so far, collected ₹5.87 crore in advance ticket sales for its opening day, selling 1.76 lakh tickets for 5570 shows across the country. Animal's Telugu version has done a business of ₹54.29 lakh and sold 33.4K tickets for 446 shows, so far, for Animal's day 1. Animal in Tamil has also collected ₹32.7K for day 1 across 20 shows, taking the India total for Animal's advance box office collection for day 1 to ₹6.42 crore with 20.9 lakh tickets sold.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) and Arjun Reddy (2017) fame and produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

On Saturday, Animal's advance booking was opened about a week ahead of its December 1 release. The pan-India film, will clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal takes charge as war hero Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

