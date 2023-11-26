Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film already earns 3.4 cr five days before release

Ranbir Kapoor's box office streak is likely to continue with his next, Animal, if advance booking of the film is any indication to go by. As per Sacnilk, Animal has already earned ₹3.4 crore as advance ticket sales, hours after the advance booking for the film started. (Also Read: Internet discovers Akshay Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan movies with plots suspiciously similar to Animal. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor plays a fierce gangster in Animal(YouTube/@T-Series)

Animal advance booking day 1

Not even 24 hours have been completed since the advance booking for Animal was declared open. But the film has already booked tickets worth ₹3.4 crore across all three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the Hindi advance booking dominates with ₹3.6 crore, it's followed by ₹ ₹33 lakh in Telugu and ₹13,510 in Tamil.

Given director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna's footprint on the Telugu-speaking audience, the Telugu version's advance booking is miles ahead of the Tamil version. But Ranbir's huge market in Hindi, especially after the recent successes of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra last year and Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar this year, Ranbir is sure to replicate the same figures or even beat them with Animal.

About Animal

Production house T-Series on Saturday opened the advance booking for Animal ahead of its December 1 release. The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

“#Animal Advance bookings open now,” T-Series posted on X (formerly Twitter). Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, the film will release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first trailer of the movie was recently launched by the makers. It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika plays Ranbir's love interest and Bobby plays the chief antagonist.

