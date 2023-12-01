'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran grab gaze with their fierce avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI):The wait is over! The much-awaited trailer of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran is out. HT Image

Taking to Instagram handle, Prabhas treated fans with trailer video and captioned it, "Please...I...Kindly...Request!Here's #SalaarTrailer... See you in theatres on Dec 22nd, 2023."

The video shows two close friends strolling through the rain. Deva is asked to forget it by one of them, but he responds, "Who is it?" As the trailer goes on, we witness their friendship developing and how one of them makes a commitment to be there for the other. Then, follows by the flashback. The Mughals and their destruction of tribes are also mentioned. Among them is the Khansaar tribe, and this is how they defend themselves.

The video also give glimpse of Shruti Haasan.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Everything is possible Believe in yourself.!"

Another user commented, "Can't wait my favourite "

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Few months ago, makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar' will be released in cinemas on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. (ANI)