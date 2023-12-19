Mahesh Babu gives daughter Sitara ‘jadoo ji jhappi’ in precious new pic

Fans were in for a treat when actor Mahesh Babu shared a picture on Tuesday. The actor, who’s quite busy, seems to have gotten some free time to spend with his family. He shared a picture of him and his daughter on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of how his morning went. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram producer dispels rumours about the Mahesh Babu-starrer: ‘We are on schedule’) Mahesh Babu shared a sweet picture with Sitara(Instagram)

Hugs and love

Mahesh shared a super cute picture with his daughter Sitara that fans couldn’t get enough of. In the pic, he can be seen hugging her with his eyes closed as she laughs away. Mahesh is dressed in a white tee-shirt while Sitara is dressed in comfy pajamas. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Jadoo Ki Jhappi. #EarlyMornings #SoulFood.”

Glimpses of their life

Mahesh often shares pictures taken with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and Sitara on his Instagram page. So do Namrata and Sitara, while Gautam is private and mostly stays off social media. In fact, Sitara also shared a picture with Mahesh on Monday. In the selfie she took, Mahesh can be seen smiling away while Sitara pouts. Namrata commented under the post, “where was I???? And annaya. ??” with heart eye emojis.

Family vacations

Mahesh loves going on vacations with his fam whenever he takes a break from work. At one point they were spotted at the airport so often that fans were worried he was not putting in enough time for Guntur Kaaram. Talking about it at an event, he once said, “You only know how many vacations I take now due to the paparazzi and because I share it on Instagram. It’s something we’ve always done. I love spending time with my family whenever I can and taking holidays is how we do it. Why should anyone care about it?”

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film will hit screens for Sankranthi next year and shooting will be wrapped up soon. He also has a film with SS Rajamouli lined up. The film is touted to be a jungle adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones.

