Mahesh Babu's son Gautam to pursue higher studies at NYU, Namrata Shirodkar says 'Big Apple gained a bright new star’

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar has shared a post informing her fans and followers that her son Gautam Ghattamaneni will pursue his higher studies at New York University. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Namrata posted a picture of the duo. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 17, Namrata Shirodkar reveals why this birthday will be special) Namrata Shirodkar shared a post about her son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Namrata shares selfie with Gautam

In the photo, a carfie, Namrata and Gautam smiled at the camera as they sat next to each other. While Namrata was dressed in a grey outfit and glasses, Gautam opted for a white T-shirt under a checked shirt and denims. Namrata captioned the post, "NYU bound!! @gautamghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter."

Namrata pens note for Gautam

She also added, "So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment my little big boy (heart eyes emojis). The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! (Star emoji) Love love and more love to you my son (black heart emojis).

Celebs, fans congratulate Gautam

Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shirodkar said, "Love you my baby, so so so proud of you." Anoushka Ranjit commented, "The proudest sister." Viranica Manchu wrote, "Yayy!!! Congratulations! My alma mater. Wow! congratulations Goutham!"

A fan wrote, “Super proud of him, big congratulations for this!! @gautamghattamaneni keep rocking.” A person said, “Just keep rocking @gautamghattamaneni everything will come to you my boy and congratulations you're grown super fast.” An Instagram user commented, “Wishing you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey @gautamghattamaneni.”

About Gautam

Gautam is the son of Namrata and actor Mahesh Babu. The duo got married in 2005 and welcomed Gautam in 2006. The couple has a daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni whom they welcomed a few years later.

In August this year, Gautam turned 17. Both Mahesh and Namrata shared posts on Instagram to wish their son. Sharing a picture of Gautam, Mahesh wrote, “Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni.” The picture shows Gautam in a blue winter jacket, smiling for the camera during one of their vacations.

Namrata shared a picture of Gautam and said, “Happy happy birthday GG. You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so am going to make the most of it with my little big man @gautamghattamaneni.”

