Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 17, Namrata Shirodkar reveals why this birthday will be special

Mahesh Babu, Namrata wish Gautam on his birthday

Sharing a picture of Gautam, Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, “Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni.” The picture shows Gautam in a blue winter jacket, smiling for the camera during one of their vacations.

Several fans of Mahesh Babu wished him on his birthday. A fan wrote, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day Chota prince.” Another wrote, “Many Hpy Returns Of D Day Prince @gautamghattamaneni.”

Namrata shared a picture of Gautam from a flight and wrote, “Happy happy birthday GG. You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so am going to make the most of it with my little big man @gautamghattamaneni.”

Mahesh Babu and Sitara's recent birthday celebrations

Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu celebrated his own birthday. He turned 48 this year. A new poster of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram was unveiled on the occasion. It showed a lungi-clad Mahesh lighting a cigarette.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is touted to be an action drama which stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj and Sunil. Trivikram and Mahesh Babu have earlier collaborated for blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja and are now reuniting after 12 years for the big budget project. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 13 next years.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata also celebrated daughter Sitara's 11th birthday in July. A short film featuring Sitara as she is the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand was also unveiled on the occasion. A birthday party was hosted at home for the 11-year-old.

