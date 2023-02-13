Mahesh Babu’s son reacts as he’s chased by paparazzi while attending India’s first Formula E race in Hyderabad

Actor Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni made a rare public appearance, when he attended India’s first Formula E race in Hyderabad with his friends on Saturday. A clip of an awkward Gautam attempting to walk away from the media as he gets chased for his reaction to the grand event has been widely shared on social media. A section of online users reacted to the clip and asked media to be more responsible towards star kids such as Gautham and not chase them at public events. Also read: Mahesh Babu shares throwback pic with Namrata Shirodkar on wedding anniversary

The Hyderabad E-prix was presided over by Ram Charan and Sachin Tendulkar as its main chief guests. Other celebrities who were present at the race included Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy.

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam was spotted at the event with his friends. When he was stopped by paparazzi and media persons for a comment on his experience, he briefly answered and walked away. However, some media personnel kept chasing Gautham, who appeared to look ‘uncomfortable’ in videos of the interaction shared on Twitter, and other social media platforms.

In the clip, Gautam was seen describing the experience of watching the race as ‘thrilling’ and ‘exciting’. He also went on to say that he has seen Formula 1 race in Belgium once. Several people reacted to the video and wished the media had handled the situation more responsibly.

One user tweeted, “It's ok to casually ask questions, but manollu mari parasites laga pattuku peedistaru (our guys hold on like parasites and extract). The guy is clearly in a hurry/uncomfortable, leave him alone (sic).” Another user wrote, “Worst media. The way they are falling all over him. He looks so uncomfortable (sic).” Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “As such, he’s an introvert. Look at what has happened when he has finally stepped out.”

In 2021, Gautam’s mother Namrata Shirodkar had revealed in an Instagram post that he had earned a place among the top eight competitive swimmers in the state of Telangana in his age group. Sharing a glimpse of Gautam’s swimming video from their home pool, Namrata wrote that he has adapted to the sport organically. She further revealed that Gautam has mastered all the four swimming styles. It’s worth mentioning that Gautam has already made his acting debut as the younger version of Mahesh Babu in Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON