Namrata Shirodkar reacts to post saying her son Gautam spends ‘quality time post school’ with kids in hospital

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar has said that she is proud of her son Gautam Ghattamaneni. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Namrata re-shared a post by the Mahesh Babu Foundation. She also re-posted a few pictures of Gautam. (Also Read | Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara and Gautam wish actor) Namrata Shirodkar is proud of her son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Gautam visits kids in hospital

In the pictures, Gautam was seen smiling at a child who opened a gift as he sat on the hospital bed. He was also seen interacting with a doctor.

Namrata shared a note

Namrata captioned the post, "So so proud of you my son!! (Black heart emoji)." The original note read, "#Repost @mbfoundationorg…One of @gautamghattamaneni's many visits to @rainbowchildrenshospitals. MB Foundation has been working collaboratively with Rainbow Hospitals to give these little children a second chance at life."

It also added, "Gautam, an integral part of our foundation, often spends quality time post school with children in the oncology and cardio wards, making them feel happy in more ways than one while they heal. We thank you, GG, for bringing smiles to the faces of these kids and pushing them towards a faster road to recovery."

Fans react to Gautam's gesture

Reacting to the post, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Like father like son." A comment read, "What a kind soul. Bless him." A person said, "Your beauty is beyond what words can tell. You are stardom." "Gautam is such a sweet kid. So young and kind," said an Instagram user.

About the Ghattamaneni family

Gautam is the son of Namrata and her husband-actor Mahesh Babu. He also has a sister Sitara Ghattamaneni. Namrata regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram.

Earlier this month they visited Scotland. Sharing a selfie with Mahesh, Gautam and Sitara, she wrote, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland." In July, she shared a picture on Instagram of Mahesh, Gautam and Sitara smiling and posing for the camera. She captioned the post, "Making memories...#london."

