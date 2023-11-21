Vaisshnav Tej on how uncle Pawan Kalyan inspired him to take up various genres, asked him to 'always stay grounded'

Panja Vaisshnav Tej recently interacted with the media as part of the promotions for his upcoming film, Aadikeshava, which will hit screens on November 24. The actor got candid about his work, the kind of scripts he’s looking for, how his uncle Pawan Kalyan keeps him grounded, working with Vijay Sethupathi for his debut film and more. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘reprehensible’ comments on Trisha: ‘They reek of perversion’) Vaisshnav Tej is looking forward to the release of his new film(X)

Pawan Kalyan’s guidance

Given that Vaisshnav hails from the illustrious Mega family, there’s no dearth of guidance for him at home. From uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej to brother Sai Dharam Tej, the actor has often stated he can turn to any of them. But one family member in particular helps him stay rooted, he says. “Pawan Kalyan suggested that I always stay grounded as an actor. He is the reason I am inspired today to try various genres,” he said at the meet.

Vaisshnav said yes to his next because…

The trailer of his upcoming film Aadikeshava released recently and it seemed like a far cry from the kind of movies he has done so far. However, the actor said that he’s not looking to be a commercial star hero by saying yes to this project. He said, “I like commercial cinema and I want to try the various genres offered in this space. This film is one such genuine attempt, it has a relatable story. I am not looking to become a commercial star overnight.”

About working with Vijay and Joju

Vaisshnav’s debut film Uppena saw him face-off with Vijay Sethupathi, who also debuted in Telugu with that project. In his latest film, he will face-off with Joju George and talking about how both the actors are similar, he said, “Like Vijay, Joju is a massive foodie. They’re both sweet and grounded people.”

On working with Sreeleela

Vaisshnav was all praise for his co-star Sreeleela, who is currently juggling multiple projects. “She functioned on such little sleep but never let it show on-screen. She also has an infectious energy, I particularly looked to her support when I had to dance, she inspired me to do better.”

