Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘reprehensible’ comments on Trisha: ‘They reek of perversion’

A few days ago, actor Mansoor Ali Khan made some comments on Trisha during a press meet that have rubbed people the wrong way. The actor made derogatory comments about how he didn’t get a chance to act with Trisha in Leo, and how he had hoped he would’ve gotten to film some exploitative scenes with her. Ever since then, not just Trisha, but the film fraternity has called out Mansoor for his statement. The latest Tollywood star to do so after Nithiin is Chiranjeevi, who condemned the statements and called for the safety of women. (Also Read: Nithiin calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comment on Trisha: ‘Chauvinism has no place in our society’) Chiranjeevi released a statement in support of Trisha(X)

‘These comments are disgusting’

Chiranjeevi released a statement that he was only recently made aware of what transpired and that he stands with any woman who has been subject to such verbal abuse. He wrote on X, “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologise

Mansoor took to social media after many condemned his views, stating that he had done no wrong and that he meant no harm. He claimed that he spoke highly of Trisha but his statement was trimmed for the sake of controversy. He also claimed that he has nothing but respect for actresses and that his comments were being taken out of context to ruin his career and aspirations in politics. Mansoor also called for a press meet in Chennai on Tuesday to talk further about the same where he said, “I will not apologise. Nadigar Sangam should have given me a chance to explain rather than threatening to suspend me without hearing my side. They've made a huge mistake. You cannot equate rape on-screen to abuse in real life.”

Chinmayi claims this behaviour has been ‘normalised’

“The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along,” opined singer Chinmayi on X in a lengthy statement, adding, “But this behaviour has been normalized for ever. Mansoor Ali Khan will continue to get work, that’s how it works. Some men take pride in being openly disgusting.”

