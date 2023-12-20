Showtime teaser: Karan Johar brings new web show on nepotism starring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy

Karan Johar has teased a new web series titled Showtime being made under his production banner, Dharmatic Entertainment. And the theme of the show is something that has haunted Karan Johar since quite a few years, nepotism. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and others as they get entangled in the world of showbiz, each with their own vested interests. Also read: Emraan Hashmi wants to move on from the tag of serial-kisser: ‘Can’t serve the same dish to people’ Mouni Roy, Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah in stills from Showtime teaser.

Showtime teaser

The teaser shows several glimpses of ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ played by Emraan Hashmi who says at a moment, “nepotism ke mukhaute ke peeche aakhir mein har outsider insider banna chahta hai (at the end, every outsider wants to become an insider behind the garb of nepotism).” The teaser features Mouni Roy as a actor-dancer and also has glimpses of Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal and others. Naseeruddin Shah seems to be the mastermind in the series as he says with much confidence, "cinema dhandha nahi dharam hai saadda (cinema is not my business but my religion)."

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar! #ShowtimeOnHotstar.”

Reactions to Showtime teaser

Shrishti Behl Arya reacted to the teaser, “Looks banging!!!” A fan commented on the teaser, “This just looks so amazing. Glad to be back in the 'Emraan' timeline with multiple releases of him. He’s definitely back in the game and howww!!” Another wrote, "Excited to watch it."

Showtime is a Hotstar Original and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar next year. It is created by Sumit Roy.

Emraan was recently seen as the lead antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. Mouni Roy too gained much attention after playing the lead antagonist in Brahmastra. Naseeruddin also drew accolades for playing Akbar in the two-part web series, Taj this year.

